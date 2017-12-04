FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 04, 2017
December 4, 2017 / 8:19 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 04, 2017

Reuters Staff

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 04
  Dec 04 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.   
    * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          080           235-495            245-510 
    Bajra              0,030           175-265            175-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,710        0,670-0,880        0,650-0,870
    Udid                1,250        0,646-0,878        0,720-0,868 
    Moong               0,250        0,750-1,085        0,800-1,050 
    Tuar                0,351        0,600-0,690        0,650-0,707 
    Maize                 010          250-280            262-310  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,400-0,650        0,450-0,605   
    Choli               0,050        0,800-1,459        0,850-1,525 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,715-1,725 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,700-04,750        04,700-04,750
    Gram dal               06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,550-4,600         4,550-4,600
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

