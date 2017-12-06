Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 06, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 06 Dec 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to lack of demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 000 000-000 220-480 Bajra 0,000 000-000 170-275 PULSES Gram 00,040 0,740-0,790 0,794-0,909 Udid 0,250 0,650-0,851 0,705-0,899 Moong 0,350 0,811-1,032 0,811-1,050 Tuar 0,110 0,650-0,715 0,650-0,709 Maize 000 000-000 200-270 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,425-0,655 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,825-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,600-04,650 04,700-04,750 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Moong 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600