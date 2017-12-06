FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 06, 2017
#Domestic News
December 6, 2017 / 8:03 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 06, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 06
  Dec 06 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to lack of demand from flour mills.
    * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          000           000-000            220-480 
    Bajra              0,000           000-000            170-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,040        0,740-0,790        0,794-0,909
    Udid                0,250        0,650-0,851        0,705-0,899 
    Moong               0,350        0,811-1,032        0,811-1,050 
    Tuar                0,110        0,650-0,715        0,650-0,709 
    Maize                 000          000-000            200-270  
    Vaal Deshi            000        0,000-0,000        0,425-0,655   
    Choli               0,000        0,000-0,000        0,825-1,450 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,600-04,650        04,700-04,750
    Gram dal               05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,450-4,500         4,500-4,550
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,100-5,200         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
