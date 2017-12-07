FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 07, 2017
#Domestic News
December 7, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 07, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 07
  Dec 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.     
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. 
    * Moong prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          070           250-480            220-480 
    Bajra              0,035           200-260            170-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,640        0,700-0,912        0,740-0,790
    Udid                0,830        0,654-0,870        0,650-0,851 
    Moong               0,300        0,821-1,085        0,811-1,032 
    Tuar                0,120        0,550-0,688        0,650-0,715 
    Maize                 008          225-310            200-270  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,450-0,650        0,425-0,655   
    Choli               0,025        0,825-1,272        0,825-1,450 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,250-1,260         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,550-04,600        04,600-04,650
    Gram dal               05,600-05,700       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,450-4,500         4,450-4,500
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,100-5,200
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
