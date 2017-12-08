Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 08, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 08 Dec 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal demand. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 060 250-490 250-480 Bajra 0,032 220-280 200-260 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,790-0,840 0,700-0,912 Udid 1,160 0,675-0,856 0,654-0,870 Moong 0,325 0,811-1,031 0,821-1,085 Tuar 0,150 0,550-0,690 0,550-0,688 Maize 009 260-310 225-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,425-0,650 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,780-1,150 0,825-1,272 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,280-1,290 1,250-1,260 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,500-04,550 04,550-04,600 Gram dal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuar 03,200-03,300 03,200-03,300 Tuardal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Moong 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600