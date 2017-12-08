FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 08, 2017
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 8, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 08, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 08
  Dec 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices firmed up due to seasonal demand.
    * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          060           250-490            250-480 
    Bajra              0,032           220-280            200-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,790-0,840        0,700-0,912
    Udid                1,160        0,675-0,856        0,654-0,870 
    Moong               0,325        0,811-1,031        0,821-1,085 
    Tuar                0,150        0,550-0,690        0,550-0,688 
    Maize                 009          260-310            225-310  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,425-0,650        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,030        0,780-1,150        0,825-1,272 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,280-1,290         1,250-1,260
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,500-04,550        04,550-04,600
    Gram dal               05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,450-4,500         4,450-4,500
    Tuar                   03,200-03,300       03,200-03,300
    Tuardal                05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.