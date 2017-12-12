FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 12, 2017
December 12, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 12, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 12
  Dec 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.      
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          082           220-515            250-450 
    Bajra              0,040           210-270            220-290

    PULSES
    Gram               00,525        0,650-0,830        0,730-0,845
    Udid                0,800        0,652-0,852        0,630-0,870 
    Moong               0,300        0,800-1,040        0,821-1,031 
    Tuar                0,300        0,650-0,725        0,621-0,800 
    Maize                 011          220-290            260-315  
    Vaal Deshi            047        0,455-0,675        0,400-0,670   
    Choli               0,040        0,955-1,150        0,950-1,125 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,310-1,320         1,310-1,320
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,400-04,450        04,450-04,500
    Gram dal               05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,300-4,350         4,450-4,500
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

