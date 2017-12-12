Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 12, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 12 Dec 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 082 220-515 250-450 Bajra 0,040 210-270 220-290 PULSES Gram 00,525 0,650-0,830 0,730-0,845 Udid 0,800 0,652-0,852 0,630-0,870 Moong 0,300 0,800-1,040 0,821-1,031 Tuar 0,300 0,650-0,725 0,621-0,800 Maize 011 220-290 260-315 Vaal Deshi 047 0,455-0,675 0,400-0,670 Choli 0,040 0,955-1,150 0,950-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,400-04,450 04,450-04,500 Gram dal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,450-4,500 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600