Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 13, 2017
#Domestic News
December 13, 2017 / 8:18 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 13
  Dec 13 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,000           000-000            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,000           000-000            325-428 
    Jowar White          080           270-510            220-515 
    Bajra              0,030           225-290            210-270

    PULSES
    Gram               00,350        0,650-0,811        0,650-0,830
    Udid                0,715        0,658-0,830        0,652-0,852 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,050        0,800-1,040 
    Tuar                0,150        0,650-0,775        0,650-0,725 
    Maize                 012          270-305            220-290  
    Vaal Deshi            040        0,460-0,650        0,455-0,675   
    Choli               0,030        0,990-1,125        0,955-1,150 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,330-1,340         1,310-1,320
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,250-04,300        04,400-04,450
    Gram dal               05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,300-4,350
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,150-2,200         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,100-8,200      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,500-2,550         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,500-5,600         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
