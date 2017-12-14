Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 14, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 14 Dec 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 325-428 Jowar White 054 260-509 270-510 Bajra 0,028 225-300 225-290 PULSES Gram 00,625 0,675-0,815 0,650-0,811 Udid 0,550 0,675-0,831 0,658-0,830 Moong 0,300 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,150 0,685-0,821 0,650-0,775 Maize 010 265-310 270-305 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,660 0,460-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,700-1,150 0,990-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,330-1,340 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,250-04,300 04,250-04,300 Gram dal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,100-8,200 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600