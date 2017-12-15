Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 15, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 15 Dec 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 325-380 326-365 Wheat Tukda 00,350 328-426 325-428 Jowar White 068 265-505 260-509 Bajra 0,035 229-295 225-300 PULSES Gram 00,600 0,694-0,810 0,675-0,815 Udid 0,575 0,671-0,835 0,675-0,831 Moong 0,500 0,811-1,075 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,250 0,700-0,830 0,685-0,821 Maize 009 260-310 265-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,455-0,665 0,450-0,660 Choli 0,040 0,705-1,155 0,700-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,740-1,750 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,250-04,300 04,250-04,300 Gram dal 05,500-05,600 05,600-05,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,250-5,350 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,100-08,200 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,500-5,600