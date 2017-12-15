FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 15, 2017
#Domestic News
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 15, 2017

3 Min Read

3 Min Read

  Dec 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.       
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Rice prices improved due to thin supply.
    * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,150           325-380            326-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,350           328-426            325-428 
    Jowar White          068           265-505            260-509 
    Bajra              0,035           229-295            225-300

    PULSES
    Gram               00,600        0,694-0,810        0,675-0,815
    Udid                0,575        0,671-0,835        0,675-0,831 
    Moong               0,500        0,811-1,075        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,250        0,700-0,830        0,685-0,821 
    Maize                 009          260-310            265-310  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,455-0,665        0,450-0,660   
    Choli               0,040        0,705-1,155        0,700-1,150 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,740-1,750         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,250-04,300        04,250-04,300
    Gram dal               05,500-05,600       05,600-05,700
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,250-5,350         5,250-5,350
    Moongdal                5,500-5,550         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,150-2,200                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,100-08,200
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,200-2,250
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,500-2,550
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,500-5,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
