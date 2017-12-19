FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 19, 2017
December 19, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 19
  Dec 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.      
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
    * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,175           332-360            325-380 
    Wheat Tukda       01,025           330-415            328-426 
    Jowar White          080           280-550            265-505 
    Bajra              0,038           230-280            229-295

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,694-0,815        0,694-0,810
    Udid                0,540        0,670-0,840        0,671-0,835 
    Moong               0,200        0,900-1,100        0,811-1,075 
    Tuar                0,220        0,680-0,840        0,700-0,830 
    Maize                 012          280-320            260-310  
    Vaal Deshi            058        0,450-0,550        0,455-0,665   
    Choli               0,030        0,800-1,450        0,705-1,155 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,740-1,750 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,250-04,300        04,250-04,300
    Gram dal               05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,250-5,350
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,500-5,550
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
