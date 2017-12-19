Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 19, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 19 Dec 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to higher arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,175 332-360 325-380 Wheat Tukda 01,025 330-415 328-426 Jowar White 080 280-550 265-505 Bajra 0,038 230-280 229-295 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,694-0,815 0,694-0,810 Udid 0,540 0,670-0,840 0,671-0,835 Moong 0,200 0,900-1,100 0,811-1,075 Tuar 0,220 0,680-0,840 0,700-0,830 Maize 012 280-320 260-310 Vaal Deshi 058 0,450-0,550 0,455-0,665 Choli 0,030 0,800-1,450 0,705-1,155 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,740-1,750 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,250-04,300 04,250-04,300 Gram dal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,250-5,350 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,500-5,550 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900