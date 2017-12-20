Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 20, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 20 Dec 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 326-366 332-360 Wheat Tukda 00,540 328-405 330-415 Jowar White 083 320-558 280-550 Bajra 0,035 220-282 230-280 PULSES Gram 00,850 0,650-0,867 0,694-0,815 Udid 0,856 0,681-0,834 0,670-0,840 Moong 0,300 0,800-1,100 0,900-1,100 Tuar 0,300 0,675-0,851 0,680-0,840 Maize 010 270-300 280-320 Vaal Deshi 060 0,455-0,550 0,450-0,550 Choli 0,035 0,775-1,380 0,800-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,150-04,200 04,250-04,300 Gram dal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900