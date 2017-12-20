FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 20, 2017
#Domestic News
December 20, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in 6 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 20
  Dec 20 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. 
    * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           326-366            332-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,540           328-405            330-415 
    Jowar White          083           320-558            280-550 
    Bajra              0,035           220-282            230-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,850        0,650-0,867        0,694-0,815
    Udid                0,856        0,681-0,834        0,670-0,840 
    Moong               0,300        0,800-1,100        0,900-1,100 
    Tuar                0,300        0,675-0,851        0,680-0,840 
    Maize                 010          270-300            280-320  
    Vaal Deshi            060        0,455-0,550        0,450-0,550   
    Choli               0,035        0,775-1,380        0,800-1,450 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,150-04,200        04,250-04,300
    Gram dal               05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

