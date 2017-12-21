Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 21, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 21 Dec 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 328-370 326-366 Wheat Tukda 00,540 329-402 328-405 Jowar White 095 290-560 320-558 Bajra 0,040 270-280 220-282 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,716-0,810 0,650-0,867 Udid 0,760 0,690-0,833 0,681-0,834 Moong 0,225 0,800-1,090 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,300 0,650-0,848 0,675-0,851 Maize 015 250-290 270-300 Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,650 0,455-0,550 Choli 0,040 0,875-1,465 0,775-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,050-04,100 04,150-04,200 Gram dal 05,500-05,600 05,500-05,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900