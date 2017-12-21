FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 21, 2017
#Domestic News
December 21, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in 5 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 21
  Dec 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.     
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure.
    * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
        
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,210           328-370            326-366 
    Wheat Tukda       00,540           329-402            328-405 
    Jowar White          095           290-560            320-558 
    Bajra              0,040           270-280            220-282

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,716-0,810        0,650-0,867
    Udid                0,760        0,690-0,833        0,681-0,834 
    Moong               0,225        0,800-1,090        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,300        0,650-0,848        0,675-0,851 
    Maize                 015          250-290            270-300  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,425-0,650        0,455-0,550   
    Choli               0,040        0,875-1,465        0,775-1,380 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,050-04,100        04,150-04,200
    Gram dal               05,500-05,600       05,500-05,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
