Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 22, 2017
#Domestic News
December 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 22
  Dec 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.     
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved as government raised import
duty.
    * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,150           332-360            328-370 
    Wheat Tukda       00,750           333-400            329-402 
    Jowar White          097           280-555            290-560 
    Bajra              0,038           230-275            270-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,650        0,750-0,901        0,716-0,810
    Udid                0,810        0,700-0,851        0,690-0,833 
    Moong               0,250        0,811-1,121        0,800-1,090 
    Tuar                0,220        0,650-0,880        0,650-0,848 
    Maize                 016          220-280            250-290  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,450-0,650        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,038        0,805-1,400        0,875-1,465 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,350-04,400        04,050-04,100
    Gram dal               05,900-06,000       05,500-05,600
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,300-4,350         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
