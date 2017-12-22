Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 22 Dec 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved as government raised import duty. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 332-360 328-370 Wheat Tukda 00,750 333-400 329-402 Jowar White 097 280-555 290-560 Bajra 0,038 230-275 270-280 PULSES Gram 00,650 0,750-0,901 0,716-0,810 Udid 0,810 0,700-0,851 0,690-0,833 Moong 0,250 0,811-1,121 0,800-1,090 Tuar 0,220 0,650-0,880 0,650-0,848 Maize 016 220-280 250-290 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,650 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,038 0,805-1,400 0,875-1,465 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,350-04,400 04,050-04,100 Gram dal 05,900-06,000 05,500-05,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,100 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900