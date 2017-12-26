Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 26, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 26 Dec 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,330 317-361 332-360 Wheat Tukda 00,780 305-417 333-400 Jowar White 100 245-560 280-555 Bajra 0,035 275-280 230-275 PULSES Gram 00,750 0,721-0,854 0,750-0,901 Udid 0,640 0,600-0,860 0,700-0,851 Moong 0,280 0,811-1,111 0,811-1,121 Tuar 0,160 0,750-0,875 0,650-0,880 Maize 019 262-305 220-280 Vaal Deshi 055 0,455-0,660 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,042 0,840-1,352 0,805-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,350-04,400 04,350-04,400 Gram dal 06,100-06,200 05,900-06,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 05,900-06,000 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900