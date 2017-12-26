FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 26, 2017
#Domestic News
December 26, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

  Dec 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.   
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,330           317-361            332-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,780           305-417            333-400 
    Jowar White          100           245-560            280-555 
    Bajra              0,035           275-280            230-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,750        0,721-0,854        0,750-0,901
    Udid                0,640        0,600-0,860        0,700-0,851 
    Moong               0,280        0,811-1,111        0,811-1,121 
    Tuar                0,160        0,750-0,875        0,650-0,880 
    Maize                 019          262-305            220-280  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,455-0,660        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,042        0,840-1,352        0,805-1,400 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,350-04,400        04,350-04,400
    Gram dal               06,100-06,200       05,900-06,000
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,300-4,350         4,300-4,350
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                05,900-06,000       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

