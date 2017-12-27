FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 27, 2017
December 27, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 27
  Dec 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand.  
    * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to supply pressure. 
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           330-370            317-361 
    Wheat Tukda       00,440           328-405            305-417 
    Jowar White          085           242-555            245-560 
    Bajra              0,039           210-275            275-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,800        0,675-0,825        0,721-0,854
    Udid                0,550        0,720-0,827        0,600-0,860 
    Moong               0,350        0,800-1,111        0,811-1,111 
    Tuar                0,450        0,700-0,895        0,750-0,875 
    Maize                 020          260-300            262-305  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,450-0,665        0,455-0,660   
    Choli               0,040        0,850-1,350        0,840-1,352 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,710-1,720         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,250-04,300        04,350-04,400
    Gram dal               06,100-06,200       06,100-06,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,200-4,250         4,300-4,350
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                05,900-06,000       05,900-06,000
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

