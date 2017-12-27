Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 27, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 27 Dec 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 330-370 317-361 Wheat Tukda 00,440 328-405 305-417 Jowar White 085 242-555 245-560 Bajra 0,039 210-275 275-280 PULSES Gram 00,800 0,675-0,825 0,721-0,854 Udid 0,550 0,720-0,827 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,350 0,800-1,111 0,811-1,111 Tuar 0,450 0,700-0,895 0,750-0,875 Maize 020 260-300 262-305 Vaal Deshi 065 0,450-0,665 0,455-0,660 Choli 0,040 0,850-1,350 0,840-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,250-04,300 04,350-04,400 Gram dal 06,100-06,200 06,100-06,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,200-4,250 4,300-4,350 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900