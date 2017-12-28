FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 28, 2017
Sections
Featured
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Technology
India likens cryptocurrencies to 'Ponzi scheme', issues caution
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 28, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28
  Dec 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
    * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.  
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,275           340-370            330-370 
    Wheat Tukda       01,225           335-418            328-405 
    Jowar White          110           245-557            242-555 
    Bajra              0,042           225-280            210-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,625        0,715-0,790        0,675-0,825
    Udid                0,730        0,650-0,824        0,720-0,827 
    Moong               0,180        0,800-1,150        0,800-1,111 
    Tuar                0,600        0,650-0,881        0,700-0,895 
    Maize                 022          262-295            260-300  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,495-0,650        0,450-0,665   
    Choli               0,045        0,750-1,348        0,850-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,710-1,720 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,150-04,200        04,250-04,300
    Gram dal               05,800-05,900       06,100-06,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,200-4,250
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                05,900-06,000       05,900-06,000
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,500-8,600      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,300-2,350         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,800-5,900         5,800-5,900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.