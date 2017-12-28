Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 28, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 28 Dec 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,275 340-370 330-370 Wheat Tukda 01,225 335-418 328-405 Jowar White 110 245-557 242-555 Bajra 0,042 225-280 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,625 0,715-0,790 0,675-0,825 Udid 0,730 0,650-0,824 0,720-0,827 Moong 0,180 0,800-1,150 0,800-1,111 Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,881 0,700-0,895 Maize 022 262-295 260-300 Vaal Deshi 070 0,495-0,650 0,450-0,665 Choli 0,045 0,750-1,348 0,850-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,150-04,200 04,250-04,300 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 06,100-06,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 05,900-06,000 05,900-06,000 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,500-8,600 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900