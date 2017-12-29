FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 29, 2017
#Domestic News
December 29, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 29
  Dec 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.     
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Rice prices improved due to thin supply.  
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,285           339-371            340-370 
    Wheat Tukda       01,230           336-417            335-418 
    Jowar White          095           250-560            245-557 
    Bajra              0,035           215-275            225-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,525        0,692-0,848        0,715-0,790
    Udid                0,680        0,710-0,825        0,650-0,824 
    Moong               0,300        0,801-1,101        0,800-1,150 
    Tuar                0,400        0,671-0,900        0,650-0,881 
    Maize                 012          260-270            262-295  
    Vaal Deshi            063        0,450-0,645        0,495-0,650   
    Choli               0,040        0,750-1,300        0,750-1,348 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,150-04,200        04,150-04,200
    Gram dal               05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,100-4,150         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       05,900-06,000
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,800-8,900      
08,500-08,600
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,300-2,350
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,900-6,000         5,800-5,900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
