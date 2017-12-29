Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- December 29, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- December 29 Dec 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,285 339-371 340-370 Wheat Tukda 01,230 336-417 335-418 Jowar White 095 250-560 245-557 Bajra 0,035 215-275 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,525 0,692-0,848 0,715-0,790 Udid 0,680 0,710-0,825 0,650-0,824 Moong 0,300 0,801-1,101 0,800-1,150 Tuar 0,400 0,671-0,900 0,650-0,881 Maize 012 260-270 262-295 Vaal Deshi 063 0,450-0,645 0,495-0,650 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,300 0,750-1,348 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,150-04,200 04,150-04,200 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 05,900-06,000 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,500-08,600 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,300-2,350 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,800-5,900