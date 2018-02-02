FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 02, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 02
  Feb 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure.    
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           313-356            315-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,235           317-363            320-371 
    Jowar White          087           245-725            235-722 
    Bajra              0,035           185-250            180-248

    PULSES
    Gram               02,300        0,660-0,775        0,675-0,770
    Udid                0,400        0,650-0,830        0,650-0,815 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,150        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,600        0,650-0,860        0,700-0,875 
    Maize                 018          245-285            230-250  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,455-0,655        0,450-0,650   
    Choli               0,035        0,725-1,155        0,750-1,160 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,770-1,780         1,770-1,780 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,330-1,340         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,750-03,800        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,050-05,150       05,050-05,150
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,850-3,900         3,850-3,900
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,850-03,950       03,850-03,950
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
