Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 02, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 02 Feb 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 313-356 315-355 Wheat Tukda 00,235 317-363 320-371 Jowar White 087 245-725 235-722 Bajra 0,035 185-250 180-248 PULSES Gram 02,300 0,660-0,775 0,675-0,770 Udid 0,400 0,650-0,830 0,650-0,815 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,150 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,860 0,700-0,875 Maize 018 245-285 230-250 Vaal Deshi 070 0,455-0,655 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,155 0,750-1,160 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,770-1,780 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,750-03,800 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,050-05,150 05,050-05,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,850-03,950 03,850-03,950 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500