FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
February 7, 2018 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 07, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 07
  Feb 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
    * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           315-351            315-355 
    Wheat Tukda       00,210           318-381            317-377 
    Jowar White          083           270-730            265-725 
    Bajra              0,030           165-250            170-260

    PULSES
    Gram               01,900        0,675-0,785        0,660-0,772
    Udid                0,350        0,500-0,840        0,550-0,820 
    Moong               0,050        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                1,100        0,778-0,909        0,775-0,892 
    Maize                 018          225-285            220-280  
    Vaal Deshi            072        0,450-0,625        0,425-0,650   
    Choli               0,040        0,650-1,395        0,775-1,450 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,025-2,075
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,310-1,320         1,330-1,340
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,850-03,900        03,750-03,800
    Gram dal               05,050-05,150       05,050-05,150
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,900-3,950         3,850-3,900
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,750-03,850       03,750-03,850
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.