Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 07, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 07 Feb 07 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 315-351 315-355 Wheat Tukda 00,210 318-381 317-377 Jowar White 083 270-730 265-725 Bajra 0,030 165-250 170-260 PULSES Gram 01,900 0,675-0,785 0,660-0,772 Udid 0,350 0,500-0,840 0,550-0,820 Moong 0,050 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,100 0,778-0,909 0,775-0,892 Maize 018 225-285 220-280 Vaal Deshi 072 0,450-0,625 0,425-0,650 Choli 0,040 0,650-1,395 0,775-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,330-1,340 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,850-03,900 03,750-03,800 Gram dal 05,050-05,150 05,050-05,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,850-3,900 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,750-03,850 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500