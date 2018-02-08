FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 8:30 AM / in a day

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 08, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 08
  Feb 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,150           316-350            315-351 
    Wheat Tukda       00,230           318-390            318-381 
    Jowar White          095           275-740            270-730 
    Bajra              0,028           160-250            165-250

    PULSES
    Gram               01,500        0,700-0,760        0,675-0,785
    Udid                0,150        0,650-0,825        0,500-0,840 
    Moong               0,060        0,900-1,050        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                1,000        0,775-0,910        0,778-0,909 
    Maize                 015          235-280            225-285  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,450-0,750        0,450-0,625   
    Choli               0,030        0,800-1,410        0,650-1,395 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,025-2,075
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,310-1,320         1,310-1,320
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        03,850-03,900
    Gram dal               05,050-05,150       05,050-05,150
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,900-3,950         3,900-3,950
    Tuar                   04,000-04,100       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,600-06,700       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,750-03,850       03,750-03,850
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
