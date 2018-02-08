Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 08, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 08 Feb 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 316-350 315-351 Wheat Tukda 00,230 318-390 318-381 Jowar White 095 275-740 270-730 Bajra 0,028 160-250 165-250 PULSES Gram 01,500 0,700-0,760 0,675-0,785 Udid 0,150 0,650-0,825 0,500-0,840 Moong 0,060 0,900-1,050 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,000 0,775-0,910 0,778-0,909 Maize 015 235-280 225-285 Vaal Deshi 065 0,450-0,750 0,450-0,625 Choli 0,030 0,800-1,410 0,650-1,395 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,850-03,900 Gram dal 05,050-05,150 05,050-05,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,000-04,100 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,750-03,850 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500