Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 09, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 09 Feb 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to supply pressure. * Rice prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 315-349 316-350 Wheat Tukda 00,250 317-394 318-390 Jowar White 097 280-745 275-740 Bajra 0,035 220-260 160-250 PULSES Gram 02,350 0,670-0,760 0,700-0,760 Udid 0,300 0,670-0,810 0,650-0,825 Moong 0,080 0,800-1,000 0,900-1,050 Tuar 0,600 0,700-0,880 0,775-0,910 Maize 012 250-300 235-280 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,450-0,750 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,310-1,320 1,310-1,320 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,050-05,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,600-06,700 06,600-06,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,750-03,850 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,400-6,500