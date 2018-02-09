FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 09
  Feb 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to supply pressure.  
    * Rice prices improved due to retail demand.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           315-349            316-350 
    Wheat Tukda       00,250           317-394            318-390 
    Jowar White          097           280-745            275-740 
    Bajra              0,035           220-260            160-250

    PULSES
    Gram               02,350        0,670-0,760        0,700-0,760
    Udid                0,300        0,670-0,810        0,650-0,825 
    Moong               0,080        0,800-1,000        0,900-1,050 
    Tuar                0,600        0,700-0,880        0,775-0,910 
    Maize                 012          250-300            235-280  
    Vaal Deshi            000        0,000-0,000        0,450-0,750   
    Choli               0,000        0,000-0,000        0,800-1,410 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,025-2,075
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,310-1,320         1,310-1,320
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,900-03,950
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,050-05,150
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,900-3,950         3,900-3,950
    Tuar                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
    Tuardal                06,600-06,700       06,600-06,700
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,750-03,850       03,750-03,850
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
