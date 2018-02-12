Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 12, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 12 Feb 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,230 315-355 315-349 Wheat Tukda 00,350 317-385 317-394 Jowar White 100 280-750 280-745 Bajra 0,030 230-250 220-260 PULSES Gram 03,250 0,655-0,760 0,670-0,760 Udid 0,450 0,600-0,798 0,670-0,810 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,000 Tuar 0,550 0,600-0,850 0,700-0,880 Maize 011 250-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 065 0,450-0,700 0,450-0,750 Choli 0,030 0,800-1,400 0,800-1,410 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,310-1,320 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,000-04,100 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,600-06,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,750-03,850 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900