February 12, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 12, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 12
  Feb 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.  
    * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,230           315-355            315-349 
    Wheat Tukda       00,350           317-385            317-394 
    Jowar White          100           280-750            280-745 
    Bajra              0,030           230-250            220-260

    PULSES
    Gram               03,250        0,655-0,760        0,670-0,760
    Udid                0,450        0,600-0,798        0,670-0,810 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,050        0,800-1,000 
    Tuar                0,550        0,600-0,850        0,700-0,880 
    Maize                 011          250-295            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,450-0,700        0,450-0,750   
    Choli               0,030        0,800-1,400        0,800-1,410 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,025-2,075
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,300-1,310         1,310-1,320
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,900-3,950         3,900-3,950
    Tuar                   04,000-04,100       04,000-04,100
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,600-06,700
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,750-03,850       03,750-03,850
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
