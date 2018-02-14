Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 14, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 14 Feb 14 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,210 318-358 315-355 Wheat Tukda 00,325 321-395 317-385 Jowar White 080 275-725 280-750 Bajra 0,028 225-255 230-250 PULSES Gram 04,950 0,670-0,740 0,655-0,760 Udid 0,815 0,580-0,780 0,600-0,798 Moong 0,050 0,800-1,005 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,825 0,737-0,882 0,600-0,850 Maize 013 252-300 250-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,425-0,675 0,450-0,700 Choli 0,025 0,805-1,450 0,800-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,000-04,100 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,750-03,850 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900