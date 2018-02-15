Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 15, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 15 Feb 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,180 317-362 318-358 Wheat Tukda 00,275 323-397 321-395 Jowar White 100 285-725 275-725 Bajra 0,035 230-250 225-255 PULSES Gram 02,800 0,640-0,730 0,670-0,740 Udid 0,500 0,600-0,780 0,580-0,780 Moong 0,130 0,790-1,050 0,800-1,005 Tuar 0,605 0,600-0,870 0,737-0,882 Maize 015 250-295 252-300 Vaal Deshi 065 0,400-0,650 0,425-0,675 Choli 0,030 0,775-1,350 0,805-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,750-1,760 1,770-1,780 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,300-1,310 1,300-1,310 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 04,300-04,400 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,850-03,950 03,750-03,850 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900