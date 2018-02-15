FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 15, 2018 / 8:20 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 15, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 15
  Feb 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to low demand from flour mills.
    * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
    * Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,180           317-362            318-358 
    Wheat Tukda       00,275           323-397            321-395 
    Jowar White          100           285-725            275-725 
    Bajra              0,035           230-250            225-255

    PULSES
    Gram               02,800        0,640-0,730        0,670-0,740
    Udid                0,500        0,600-0,780        0,580-0,780 
    Moong               0,130        0,790-1,050        0,800-1,005 
    Tuar                0,605        0,600-0,870        0,737-0,882 
    Maize                 015          250-295            252-300  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,400-0,650        0,425-0,675   
    Choli               0,030        0,775-1,350        0,805-1,450 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,750-1,760         1,770-1,780 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,300-1,310         1,300-1,310
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,700-03,750        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,900-3,950         3,900-3,950
    Tuar                   04,300-04,400       04,200-04,300
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,850-03,950       03,750-03,850
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.