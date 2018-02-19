FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Domestic News
February 19, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 19   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.   
    * Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
                
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      12,000       0,610-0,803     05,000    0,670-0,790 
    Gondal      20,000         645-0,814     17,500      659-0,812 
    Jasdan       0,400         640-0,777      0,300      650-0,780 
    Jamnagar    03,000         670-0,805     02,500      681-0,823 
    Junagadh    04,000         665-0,831     03,000      661-0,801
    Keshod      03,000         671-0,818     03,000      665-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,660-0,803 0,675-0,790    0,610-0,785    0,670-0,750 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,211              1,500-1,690       1,450-1,700 
    Sesame (Black)      0,550              1,250-1,567       1,280-1,565
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,391              0,710-0,795       0,689-0,775
    Rapeseeds             180                631-663           619-648
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,825      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  678         668        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    708         698     1,125-1,130  1,110-1,115 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,865       0,855    1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405
    Castor oil BSS          0,875       0,865    1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,190-1,195       1,180-1,185 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250   
    Palm oil                          1,060-1,065       1,060-1,065
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,325-3,350       3,325-3,350
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,510-1,515
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,530-1,535

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.