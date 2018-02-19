Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 19, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,47,000-0,48,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,610-0,803 05,000 0,670-0,790 Gondal 20,000 645-0,814 17,500 659-0,812 Jasdan 0,400 640-0,777 0,300 650-0,780 Jamnagar 03,000 670-0,805 02,500 681-0,823 Junagadh 04,000 665-0,831 03,000 661-0,801 Keshod 03,000 671-0,818 03,000 665-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,803 0,675-0,790 0,610-0,785 0,670-0,750 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,211 1,500-1,690 1,450-1,700 Sesame (Black) 0,550 1,250-1,567 1,280-1,565 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,391 0,710-0,795 0,689-0,775 Rapeseeds 180 631-663 619-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 678 668 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 708 698 1,125-1,130 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,855 1,410-1,415 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,865 1,430-1,435 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,530-1,535 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed