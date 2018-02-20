FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 20, 2018

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 20   
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.  
                
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     12,000    0,610-0,803 
    Gondal      18,000         633-0,818     20,000      645-0,814 
    Jasdan       0,300         645-0,765      0,400      640-0,777 
    Jamnagar    02,500         646-0,811     03,000      670-0,805 
    Junagadh    04,000         641-0,817     04,000      665-0,831
    Keshod      03,000         656-0,822     03,000      671-0,818 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,660-0,803    0,000-0,000    0,610-0,785 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,500-1,690 
    Sesame (Black)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,250-1,567
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,710-0,795
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           631-663
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,825       0,825      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,520
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  677         675        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    707         705     1,125-1,130  1,120-1,125 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,825       1,825    2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 
    Castor oil commercial   0,855       0,863    1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS          0,865       0,873    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,360-1,365       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,400-1,405       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,195-1,200       1,190-1,195 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,245-1,250       1,245-1,250   
    Palm oil                          1,075-1,080       1,070-1,075
    Sesame oil                        2,980-2,985       2,980-2,985
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       3,325-3,350       3,325-3,350
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,520-1,525       1,520-1,525
    Castor oil BSS                    1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
