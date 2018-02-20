Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 20, 2018

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- February 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 12,000 0,610-0,803 Gondal 18,000 633-0,818 20,000 645-0,814 Jasdan 0,300 645-0,765 0,400 640-0,777 Jamnagar 02,500 646-0,811 03,000 670-0,805 Junagadh 04,000 641-0,817 04,000 665-0,831 Keshod 03,000 656-0,822 03,000 671-0,818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,803 0,000-0,000 0,610-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,690 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,567 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,710-0,795 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 631-663 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 677 675 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 707 705 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,825 1,825 2,840-2,845 2,840-2,845 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,863 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,873 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Sesame oil 2,980-2,985 2,980-2,985 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 3,325-3,350 3,325-3,350 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed