Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 21, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 21 Feb 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 319-365 318-365 Wheat Tukda 00,350 325-414 321-402 Jowar White 095 365-745 350-740 Bajra 0,030 235-250 225-248 PULSES Gram 03,900 0,650-0,770 0,650-0,770 Udid 0,020 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,823 Moong 0,050 0,800-1,100 0,790-1,060 Tuar 0,350 0,800-0,850 0,750-0,892 Maize 015 230-295 245-285 Vaal Deshi 070 0,450-0,650 0,455-0,645 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,360 0,725-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,750-1,760 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,125 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,900-04,000 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900