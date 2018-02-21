FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 8:12 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 21, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 21
  Feb 21 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. 
    * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. 
    * Udid prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,280           319-365            318-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,350           325-414            321-402 
    Jowar White          095           365-745            350-740 
    Bajra              0,030           235-250            225-248

    PULSES
    Gram               03,900        0,650-0,770        0,650-0,770
    Udid                0,020        0,550-0,850        0,550-0,823 
    Moong               0,050        0,800-1,100        0,790-1,060 
    Tuar                0,350        0,800-0,850        0,750-0,892 
    Maize                 015          230-295            245-285  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,450-0,650        0,455-0,645   
    Choli               0,040        0,750-1,360        0,725-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,750-1,760         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,075-2,125         2,075-2,125    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,100-05,200       05,100-05,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   04,400-04,500       04,400-04,500
    Tuardal                06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,950-04,050       03,900-04,000
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
