Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 22, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 22 Feb 22 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to thin supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 321-363 319-365 Wheat Tukda 00,375 324-412 325-414 Jowar White 105 360-720 365-745 Bajra 0,045 240-248 235-250 PULSES Gram 03,400 0,730-0,775 0,650-0,770 Udid 0,350 0,500-0,800 0,550-0,850 Moong 0,020 0,825-1,125 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,888 0,810-0,858 0,800-0,850 Maize 013 245-285 230-295 Vaal Deshi 068 0,375-0,625 0,450-0,650 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,322 0,750-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,750-1,760 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,075-2,125 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,400-04,500 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900