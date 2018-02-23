Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 23, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 23 Feb 23 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 323-368 321-363 Wheat Tukda 00,410 327-421 324-412 Jowar White 108 325-710 360-720 Bajra 0,042 225-265 240-248 PULSES Gram 03,800 0,675-0,770 0,730-0,775 Udid 0,350 0,510-0,810 0,500-0,800 Moong 0,025 0,800-1,000 0,825-1,125 Tuar 0,800 0,750-0,860 0,810-0,858 Maize 012 235-265 245-285 Vaal Deshi 072 0,375-0,725 0,375-0,625 Choli 0,035 0,800-1,305 0,825-1,322 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,780-1,790 1,770-1,780 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,400-04,500 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900