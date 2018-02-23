FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 23, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 23
  Feb 23 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
    
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,350           323-368            321-363 
    Wheat Tukda       00,410           327-421            324-412 
    Jowar White          108           325-710            360-720 
    Bajra              0,042           225-265            240-248

    PULSES
    Gram               03,800        0,675-0,770        0,730-0,775
    Udid                0,350        0,510-0,810        0,500-0,800 
    Moong               0,025        0,800-1,000        0,825-1,125 
    Tuar                0,800        0,750-0,860        0,810-0,858 
    Maize                 012          235-265            245-285  
    Vaal Deshi            072        0,375-0,725        0,375-0,625   
    Choli               0,035        0,800-1,305        0,825-1,322 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,780-1,790         1,770-1,780 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        03,900-03,950
    Gram dal               05,100-05,200       05,100-05,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   04,200-04,300       04,400-04,500
    Tuardal                06,700-06,800       06,700-06,800
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,950-04,050       03,950-04,050
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
