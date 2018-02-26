Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 26, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 26 Feb 26 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals of new crop. * Gram prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,020 310-354 323-368 Wheat Tukda 07,200 311-425 327-421 Jowar White 115 375-735 325-710 Bajra 0,040 235-250 225-265 PULSES Gram 03,200 0,650-0,735 0,675-0,770 Udid 0,300 0,500-0,810 0,510-0,810 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,000 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,000 0,700-0,830 0,750-0,860 Maize 018 245-282 235-265 Vaal Deshi 065 0,375-0,725 0,375-0,725 Choli 0,030 0,710-1,305 0,800-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,740-1,750 1,780-1,790 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,850-03,900 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,100-05,200 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,200-04,300 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,700-06,800 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900