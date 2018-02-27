Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 27, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 27 Feb 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to increased arrivals. * Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,100 307-361 310-354 Wheat Tukda 08,500 310-405 311-425 Jowar White 092 380-710 375-735 Bajra 0,035 230-252 235-250 PULSES Gram 05,000 0,680-0,715 0,650-0,735 Udid 0,200 0,600-0,780 0,500-0,810 Moong 0,080 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,000 0,680-0,830 0,700-0,830 Maize 012 225-280 245-282 Vaal Deshi 055 0,425-0,695 0,375-0,725 Choli 0,025 0,725-1,350 0,710-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,740-1,750 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,850-03,900 03,850-03,900 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,200-04,300 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,700-06,800 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900