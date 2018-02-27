FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 8:01 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 27, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 27
  Feb 27 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices moved down further due to increased arrivals.
    * Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
    
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      03,100           307-361            310-354 
    Wheat Tukda       08,500           310-405            311-425 
    Jowar White          092           380-710            375-735 
    Bajra              0,035           230-252            235-250

    PULSES
    Gram               05,000        0,680-0,715        0,650-0,735
    Udid                0,200        0,600-0,780        0,500-0,810 
    Moong               0,080        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,000 
    Tuar                1,000        0,680-0,830        0,700-0,830 
    Maize                 012          225-280            245-282  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,425-0,695        0,375-0,725   
    Choli               0,025        0,725-1,350        0,710-1,305 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,740-1,750 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,850-03,900        03,850-03,900
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,100-05,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   04,100-04,200       04,200-04,300
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,700-06,800
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,950-04,050       03,950-04,050
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
