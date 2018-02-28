Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 28, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 28 Feb 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,950 303-352 307-361 Wheat Tukda 08,500 308-370 310-405 Jowar White 084 375-715 380-710 Bajra 0,025 225-250 230-252 PULSES Gram 04,000 0,650-0,695 0,680-0,715 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,775 0,600-0,780 Moong 0,050 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,750 0,600-0,826 0,680-0,830 Maize 013 235-283 225-280 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,650 0,425-0,695 Choli 0,030 0,735-1,295 0,725-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,270-1,280 1,270-1,280 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,850-03,900 Gram dal 05,000-05,100 05,000-05,100 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000 Tuar 04,100-04,200 04,100-04,200 Tuardal 06,500-06,600 06,500-06,600 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,950-04,050 03,950-04,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,700-9,800 09,700-09,800 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900