February 28, 2018 / 7:28 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- February 28, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- February 28
  Feb 28 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram prices moved down due to supply pressure.
        
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      02,950           303-352            307-361 
    Wheat Tukda       08,500           308-370            310-405 
    Jowar White          084           375-715            380-710 
    Bajra              0,025           225-250            230-252

    PULSES
    Gram               04,000        0,650-0,695        0,680-0,715
    Udid                0,200        0,650-0,775        0,600-0,780 
    Moong               0,050        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,750        0,600-0,826        0,680-0,830 
    Maize                 013          235-283            225-280  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,450-0,650        0,425-0,695   
    Choli               0,030        0,735-1,295        0,725-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,700-1,710         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,270-1,280         1,270-1,280
    Jowar                   3,200-3,250         3,200-3,250    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,850-03,900
    Gram dal               05,000-05,100       05,000-05,100
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,950-4,000         3,950-4,000
    Tuar                   04,100-04,200       04,100-04,200
    Tuardal                06,500-06,600       06,500-06,600
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,950-04,050       03,950-04,050
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,700-9,800      
09,700-09,800
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,900-2,950         2,900-2,950
    Basmati Medium          6,800-6,900         6,800-6,900
