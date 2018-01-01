Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 01, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 01 Jan 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 326-368 339-371 Wheat Tukda 01,360 330-391 336-417 Jowar White 095 250-600 250-560 Bajra 0,035 225-280 215-275 PULSES Gram 00,450 0,725-0,836 0,692-0,848 Udid 0,510 0,690-0,811 0,710-0,825 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,801-1,101 Tuar 0,450 0,725-0,836 0,671-0,900 Maize 018 200-270 260-270 Vaal Deshi 055 0,400-0,625 0,450-0,645 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,350 0,750-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,730-1,740 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,150-04,200 04,150-04,200 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 04,000-04,100 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000