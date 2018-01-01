FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 01, 2018
Sections
Featured
Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Eicher Motors, SBI top losers
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Eicher Motors, SBI top losers
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
SPORTS
Premier League: Klavan header gives Liverpool dramatic late win
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
Archeology
2,700-year-old "governor of Jerusalem" seal impression found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
January 1, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 01, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 01 
  Jan 01 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.     
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,150           326-368            339-371 
    Wheat Tukda       01,360           330-391            336-417 
    Jowar White          095           250-600            250-560 
    Bajra              0,035           225-280            215-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,450        0,725-0,836        0,692-0,848
    Udid                0,510        0,690-0,811        0,710-0,825 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,100        0,801-1,101 
    Tuar                0,450        0,725-0,836        0,671-0,900 
    Maize                 018          200-270            260-270  
    Vaal Deshi            055        0,400-0,625        0,450-0,645   
    Choli               0,040        0,750-1,350        0,750-1,300 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,730-1,740         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,150-04,200        04,150-04,200
    Gram dal               05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,050-4,100         4,100-4,150
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       04,000-04,100
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,800-8,900      
08,800-08,900
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,900-6,000         5,900-6,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.