Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 02, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 02 Jan 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,140 324-366 326-368 Wheat Tukda 00,325 328-392 330-391 Jowar White 110 255-625 250-600 Bajra 0,040 230-285 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,300 0,675-0,758 0,725-0,836 Udid 0,425 0,685-0,805 0,690-0,811 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,200 0,650-0,840 0,725-0,836 Maize 020 225-280 200-270 Vaal Deshi 050 0,400-0,650 0,400-0,625 Choli 0,038 0,650-1,300 0,750-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,730-1,740 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,050-04,100 04,150-04,200 Gram dal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000