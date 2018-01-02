FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 02, 2018
#Domestic News
January 2, 2018 / 7:46 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 02, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 02 
  Jan 02 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.    
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply.           
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,140           324-366            326-368 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           328-392            330-391 
    Jowar White          110           255-625            250-600 
    Bajra              0,040           230-285            225-280

    PULSES
    Gram               00,300        0,675-0,758        0,725-0,836
    Udid                0,425        0,685-0,805        0,690-0,811 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,200        0,650-0,840        0,725-0,836 
    Maize                 020          225-280            200-270  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,400-0,650        0,400-0,625   
    Choli               0,038        0,650-1,300        0,750-1,350 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,730-1,740 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,950-2,000
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,050-04,100        04,150-04,200
    Gram dal               05,800-05,900       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,050-4,100
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,800-8,900      
08,800-08,900
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,900-6,000         5,900-6,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
