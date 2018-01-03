Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 03, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 03 Jan 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 327-369 324-366 Wheat Tukda 00,325 330-396 328-392 Jowar White 098 260-625 255-625 Bajra 0,044 235-285 230-285 PULSES Gram 00,450 0,640-0,735 0,675-0,758 Udid 0,440 0,680-0,805 0,685-0,805 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,141 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,700 0,550-0,840 0,650-0,840 Maize 015 235-285 225-280 Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,650 0,400-0,650 Choli 0,042 0,605-1,300 0,650-1,300 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,000-04,050 04,050-04,100 Gram dal 05,600-05,700 05,800-05,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000