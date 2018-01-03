FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 03, 2018
#Domestic News
January 3, 2018 / 8:17 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 03, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 03 
  Jan 03 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to supply pressure.
    * Tuar prices moved down due to increased arrivals.           
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           327-369            324-366 
    Wheat Tukda       00,325           330-396            328-392 
    Jowar White          098           260-625            255-625 
    Bajra              0,044           235-285            230-285

    PULSES
    Gram               00,450        0,640-0,735        0,675-0,758
    Udid                0,440        0,680-0,805        0,685-0,805 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,141        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,700        0,550-0,840        0,650-0,840 
    Maize                 015          235-285            225-280  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,425-0,650        0,400-0,650   
    Choli               0,042        0,605-1,300        0,650-1,300 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,720-1,730         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,925-1,975         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,000-04,050        04,050-04,100
    Gram dal               05,600-05,700       05,800-05,900
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-4,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,800-8,900      
08,800-08,900
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,900-6,000         5,900-6,000

