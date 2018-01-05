Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 05, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 05 Jan 05 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,155 323-364 326-363 Wheat Tukda 00,310 327-390 328-393 Jowar White 099 270-635 265-630 Bajra 0,043 235-262 225-260 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,660-0,803 0,660-0,750 Udid 0,475 0,675-0,805 0,680-0,800 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,191 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,250 0,600-0,875 0,600-0,850 Maize 018 250-290 245-290 Vaal Deshi 050 0,455-0,677 0,450-0,655 Choli 0,035 0,625-1,350 0,610-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 04,100-04,150 04,000-04,050 Gram dal 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000