Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 08, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 08 Jan 08 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,125 322-363 323-364 Wheat Tukda 00,250 326-395 327-390 Jowar White 115 265-615 270-635 Bajra 0,040 215-250 235-262 PULSES Gram 00,500 0,640-0,785 0,660-0,803 Udid 0,425 0,682-0,805 0,675-0,805 Moong 0,300 0,875-1,090 0,800-1,191 Tuar 0,325 0,575-0,850 0,600-0,875 Maize 017 250-300 250-290 Vaal Deshi 065 0,500-0,700 0,455-0,677 Choli 0,045 0,900-1,360 0,625-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,000-04,050 04,100-04,150 Gram dal 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,600-05,700 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000