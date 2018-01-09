Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 09, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 09 Jan 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,145 323-365 322-363 Wheat Tukda 00,275 327-391 326-395 Jowar White 112 240-610 265-615 Bajra 0,035 225-260 215-250 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,650-0,750 0,640-0,785 Udid 0,375 0,675-0,790 0,682-0,805 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,100 0,875-1,090 Tuar 0,500 0,650-0,850 0,575-0,850 Maize 018 220-280 250-300 Vaal Deshi 070 0,550-0,695 0,500-0,700 Choli 0,050 0,850-1,225 0,900-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,740-1,750 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 04,000-04,050 Gram dal 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000