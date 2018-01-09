FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 09, 2018
#Domestic News
January 9, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 09, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 09 
  Jan 09 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices dropped further due to sufficient supply.
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,145           323-365            322-363 
    Wheat Tukda       00,275           327-391            326-395 
    Jowar White          112           240-610            265-615 
    Bajra              0,035           225-260            215-250

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,650-0,750        0,640-0,785
    Udid                0,375        0,675-0,790        0,682-0,805 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,100        0,875-1,090 
    Tuar                0,500        0,650-0,850        0,575-0,850 
    Maize                 018          220-280            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,550-0,695        0,500-0,700   
    Choli               0,050        0,850-1,225        0,900-1,360 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,740-1,750         1,720-1,730 
    Wheat (medium)          1,950-2,000         1,925-1,975
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        04,000-04,050
    Gram dal               05,400-05,500       05,400-05,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           8,800-8,900      
08,800-08,900
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,700-2,750         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          5,900-6,000         5,900-6,000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
