Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 10, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 10 Jan 10 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 325-367 323-365 Wheat Tukda 00,290 329-396 327-391 Jowar White 113 245-605 240-610 Bajra 0,042 230-265 225-260 PULSES Gram 00,255 0,660-0,745 0,650-0,750 Udid 0,390 0,670-0,805 0,675-0,790 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,250 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,850 Maize 010 225-280 220-280 Vaal Deshi 075 0,545-0,680 0,550-0,695 Choli 0,052 0,750-1,250 0,850-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,740-1,750 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,400-05,500 05,400-05,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 8,800-8,900 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000