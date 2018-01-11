Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 11, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 11 Jan 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 323-365 325-367 Wheat Tukda 00,275 327-398 329-396 Jowar White 085 280-635 245-605 Bajra 0,030 225-260 230-265 PULSES Gram 00,300 0,680-0,785 0,660-0,745 Udid 0,390 0,680-0,805 0,670-0,805 Moong 0,150 0,800-1,130 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,600 0,600-0,850 0,650-0,850 Maize 014 230-285 225-280 Vaal Deshi 050 0,550-0,675 0,545-0,680 Choli 0,035 0,650-1,305 0,750-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,400-05,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,600-05,700 05,600-05,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 08,800-08,900 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 5,900-6,000