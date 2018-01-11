FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 11, 2018
#Domestic News
January 11, 2018 / 7:50 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 11, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 11 
  Jan 11 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.  
    * Rice prices improved due to thin supply.   
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           323-365            325-367 
    Wheat Tukda       00,275           327-398            329-396 
    Jowar White          085           280-635            245-605 
    Bajra              0,030           225-260            230-265

    PULSES
    Gram               00,300        0,680-0,785        0,660-0,745
    Udid                0,390        0,680-0,805        0,670-0,805 
    Moong               0,150        0,800-1,130        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,600        0,600-0,850        0,650-0,850 
    Maize                 014          230-285            225-280  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,550-0,675        0,545-0,680   
    Choli               0,035        0,650-1,305        0,750-1,250 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,760-1,770         1,760-1,770 
    Wheat (medium)          1,975-2,025         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        03,900-03,950
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,400-05,500
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,600-05,700       05,600-05,700
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,000-9,100      
08,800-08,900
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,700-2,750
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         5,900-6,000

