Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 12, 2018
India this week
India this week
#Domestic News
January 12, 2018 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 12, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 12 
  Jan 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.  
    * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,140           322-364            323-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,245           325-395            327-398 
    Jowar White          087           285-637            280-635 
    Bajra              0,035           228-255            225-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,475        0,682-0,748        0,680-0,785
    Udid                0,370        0,680-0,790        0,680-0,805 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,130 
    Tuar                0,600        0,625-0,875        0,600-0,850 
    Maize                 012          235-285            230-285  
    Vaal Deshi            045        0,525-0,675        0,550-0,675   
    Choli               0,025        0,655-1,325        0,650-1,305 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,760-1,770         1,760-1,770 
    Wheat (medium)          1,975-2,025         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,000-04,050        03,900-03,950
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,400-03,500       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                05,800-05,900       05,600-05,700
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,000-9,100      
09,000-09,100
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
