Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 12, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 12 Jan 12 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,140 322-364 323-365 Wheat Tukda 00,245 325-395 327-398 Jowar White 087 285-637 280-635 Bajra 0,035 228-255 225-260 PULSES Gram 00,475 0,682-0,748 0,680-0,785 Udid 0,370 0,680-0,790 0,680-0,805 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,130 Tuar 0,600 0,625-0,875 0,600-0,850 Maize 012 235-285 230-285 Vaal Deshi 045 0,525-0,675 0,550-0,675 Choli 0,025 0,655-1,325 0,650-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,760-1,770 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,000-04,050 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,400-03,500 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 05,800-05,900 05,600-05,700 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300