Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 15, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 15 Jan 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,150 323-364 322-364 Wheat Tukda 00,225 329-401 325-395 Jowar White 095 280-620 285-637 Bajra 0,035 260-290 228-255 PULSES Gram 00,250 0,670-0,755 0,682-0,748 Udid 0,360 0,670-0,790 0,680-0,790 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,080 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,480 0,700-0,905 0,625-0,875 Maize 019 250-295 235-285 Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,610 0,525-0,675 Choli 0,035 0,625-1,250 0,655-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,780-1,790 1,760-1,770 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 04,000-04,050 04,000-04,050 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,400-03,500 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 05,800-05,900 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300