Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 15, 2018
#Domestic News
January 15, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 15, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 15 
  Jan 15 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.  
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.  
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,150           323-364            322-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,225           329-401            325-395 
    Jowar White          095           280-620            285-637 
    Bajra              0,035           260-290            228-255

    PULSES
    Gram               00,250        0,670-0,755        0,682-0,748
    Udid                0,360        0,670-0,790        0,680-0,790 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,080        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,480        0,700-0,905        0,625-0,875 
    Maize                 019          250-295            235-285  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,425-0,610        0,525-0,675   
    Choli               0,035        0,625-1,250        0,655-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,780-1,790         1,760-1,770 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         1,975-2,025
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,380-1,390         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   04,000-04,050        04,000-04,050
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,400-03,500
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       05,800-05,900
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,000-9,100      
09,000-09,100
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300

