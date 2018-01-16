FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 16, 2018 / 7:44 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 16, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 16 
  Jan 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. 
    * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.        
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,160           324-365            323-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,240           327-395            329-401 
    Jowar White          095           250-630            280-620 
    Bajra              0,040           250-260            260-290

    PULSES
    Gram               00,150        0,670-0,735        0,670-0,755
    Udid                0,360        0,685-0,790        0,670-0,790 
    Moong               0,220        0,800-1,130        0,800-1,080 
    Tuar                0,550        0,725-0,900        0,700-0,905 
    Maize                 010          260-295            250-295  
    Vaal Deshi            050        0,450-0,620        0,425-0,610   
    Choli               0,020        0,650-1,255        0,625-1,250 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,780-1,790         1,780-1,790 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,100-2,150         2,100-2,150    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,380-1,390
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,900-03,950        04,000-04,050
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,500-03,600       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,000-06,100       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,000-9,100      
09,000-09,100
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.