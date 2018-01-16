Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 16, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 16 Jan 16 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,160 324-365 323-364 Wheat Tukda 00,240 327-395 329-401 Jowar White 095 250-630 280-620 Bajra 0,040 250-260 260-290 PULSES Gram 00,150 0,670-0,735 0,670-0,755 Udid 0,360 0,685-0,790 0,670-0,790 Moong 0,220 0,800-1,130 0,800-1,080 Tuar 0,550 0,725-0,900 0,700-0,905 Maize 010 260-295 250-295 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,620 0,425-0,610 Choli 0,020 0,650-1,255 0,625-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,380-1,390 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,900-03,950 04,000-04,050 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300