Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 17, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 17 Jan 17 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,165 325-365 324-365 Wheat Tukda 00,250 330-398 327-395 Jowar White 088 290-620 250-630 Bajra 0,035 210-245 250-260 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,630-0,795 0,670-0,735 Udid 0,410 0,680-0,792 0,685-0,790 Moong 0,150 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,130 Tuar 0,600 0,600-0,900 0,725-0,900 Maize 013 230-260 260-295 Vaal Deshi 055 0,440-0,625 0,450-0,620 Choli 0,030 0,625-1,270 0,650-1,255 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,780-1,790 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,100-2,150 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,850-03,900 03,900-03,950 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,500-03,600 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,000-06,100 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300