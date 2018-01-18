FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 18, 2018 / 9:02 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 18, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 18 
  Jan 18 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.  
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,170           327-362            325-365 
    Wheat Tukda       00,265           329-401            330-398 
    Jowar White          103           260-640            290-620 
    Bajra              0,040           170-260            210-245

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,678-0,739        0,630-0,795
    Udid                0,340        0,620-0,799        0,680-0,792 
    Moong               0,165        0,790-1,075        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,600        0,650-0,900        0,600-0,900 
    Maize                 015          240-260            230-260  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,375-0,650        0,440-0,625   
    Choli               0,035        0,705-1,250        0,625-1,270 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,850-03,900
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       4,000-3,050         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,500-03,600
    Tuardal                06,100-06,200       06,000-06,100
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,000-9,100      
09,000-09,100
    Parimal                 2,350-2,400         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,200-6,300         6,200-6,300
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.