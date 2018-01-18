Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 18, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 18 Jan 18 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,170 327-362 325-365 Wheat Tukda 00,265 329-401 330-398 Jowar White 103 260-640 290-620 Bajra 0,040 170-260 210-245 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,678-0,739 0,630-0,795 Udid 0,340 0,620-0,799 0,680-0,792 Moong 0,165 0,790-1,075 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,900 0,600-0,900 Maize 015 240-260 230-260 Vaal Deshi 065 0,375-0,650 0,440-0,625 Choli 0,035 0,705-1,250 0,625-1,270 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,850-03,900 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-3,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,500-03,600 Tuardal 06,100-06,200 06,000-06,100 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,000-9,100 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300