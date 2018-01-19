FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 8:33 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 19, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 19 
  Jan 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Rice prices moved up due to thin supply.
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,175           323-364            327-362 
    Wheat Tukda       00,280           328-397            329-401 
    Jowar White          085           280-620            260-640 
    Bajra              0,035           240-265            170-260

    PULSES
    Gram               00,400        0,600-0,750        0,678-0,739
    Udid                0,460        0,670-0,802        0,620-0,799 
    Moong               0,200        0,800-1,080        0,790-1,075 
    Tuar                0,600        0,650-0,851        0,650-0,900 
    Maize                 010          250-300            240-260  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,450-0,560        0,375-0,650   
    Choli               0,025        0,825-1,080        0,705-1,250 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,000-3,050         3,000-3,050    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,750-03,800        03,800-03,850
    Gram dal               05,200-05,300       05,200-05,300
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,850-3,900         4,000-4,050
    Tuar                   03,600-03,700       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,100-06,200       06,100-06,200
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,000-09,100
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,350-2,400
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,200-6,300
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
