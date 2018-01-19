Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 19, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 19 Jan 19 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rice prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,175 323-364 327-362 Wheat Tukda 00,280 328-397 329-401 Jowar White 085 280-620 260-640 Bajra 0,035 240-265 170-260 PULSES Gram 00,400 0,600-0,750 0,678-0,739 Udid 0,460 0,670-0,802 0,620-0,799 Moong 0,200 0,800-1,080 0,790-1,075 Tuar 0,600 0,650-0,851 0,650-0,900 Maize 010 250-300 240-260 Vaal Deshi 070 0,450-0,560 0,375-0,650 Choli 0,025 0,825-1,080 0,705-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 03,750-03,800 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,200-05,300 05,200-05,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 4,000-4,050 Tuar 03,600-03,700 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,100-06,200 06,100-06,200 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,000-09,100 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300