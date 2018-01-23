Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 23, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 23 Jan 23 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,190 325-364 334-366 Wheat Tukda 00,295 328-393 327-393 Jowar White 105 260-720 270-710 Bajra 0,035 190-270 180-270 PULSES Gram 00,500 0,550-0,720 0,530-0,700 Udid 0,475 0,660-0,775 0,670-0,784 Moong 0,070 0,800-1,050 0,800-1,100 Tuar 0,650 0,700-0,850 0,600-0,900 Maize 019 245-285 250-300 Vaal Deshi 065 0,455-0,575 0,450-0,570 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,325 0,750-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,790-1,800 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 04,950-05,050 05,100-05,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,850-3,900 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,600-03,700 Tuardal 06,300-06,400 06,100-06,200 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500