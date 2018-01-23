FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 8:40 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 23, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 23 
  Jan 23 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday. 
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
    * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.  
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,190           325-364            334-366 
    Wheat Tukda       00,295           328-393            327-393 
    Jowar White          105           260-720            270-710 
    Bajra              0,035           190-270            180-270

    PULSES
    Gram               00,500        0,550-0,720        0,530-0,700
    Udid                0,475        0,660-0,775        0,670-0,784 
    Moong               0,070        0,800-1,050        0,800-1,100 
    Tuar                0,650        0,700-0,850        0,600-0,900 
    Maize                 019          245-285            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,455-0,575        0,450-0,570   
    Choli               0,030        0,825-1,325        0,750-1,305 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,790-1,800         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,700-03,750        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               04,950-05,050       05,100-05,200
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,750-3,800         3,850-3,900
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,600-03,700
    Tuardal                06,300-06,400       06,100-06,200
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
