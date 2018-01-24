Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 24, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 24 Jan 24 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,175 322-360 325-364 Wheat Tukda 00,260 329-390 328-393 Jowar White 097 265-725 260-720 Bajra 0,030 195-275 190-270 PULSES Gram 00,600 0,655-0,750 0,550-0,720 Udid 0,360 0,660-0,770 0,660-0,775 Moong 0,070 0,800-1,000 0,800-1,050 Tuar 0,500 0,725-0,860 0,700-0,850 Maize 022 250-300 245-285 Vaal Deshi 070 0,425-0,590 0,455-0,575 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,125 0,825-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,800-1,810 1,790-1,800 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,700-03,750 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 04,950-05,050 04,950-05,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,300-06,400 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500