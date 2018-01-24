FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 24, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 24 
  Jan 24 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
    * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to thin supply.  
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,175           322-360            325-364 
    Wheat Tukda       00,260           329-390            328-393 
    Jowar White          097           265-725            260-720 
    Bajra              0,030           195-275            190-270

    PULSES
    Gram               00,600        0,655-0,750        0,550-0,720
    Udid                0,360        0,660-0,770        0,660-0,775 
    Moong               0,070        0,800-1,000        0,800-1,050 
    Tuar                0,500        0,725-0,860        0,700-0,850 
    Maize                 022          250-300            245-285  
    Vaal Deshi            070        0,425-0,590        0,455-0,575   
    Choli               0,035        0,725-1,125        0,825-1,325 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,800-1,810         1,790-1,800 
    Wheat (medium)          2,025-2,075         2,000-2,050
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,700-03,750        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               04,950-05,050       04,950-05,050
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,750-3,800         3,750-3,800
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,300-06,400
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
