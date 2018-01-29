Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 29, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 29 Jan 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,130 320-355 322-360 Wheat Tukda 00,350 325-380 329-390 Jowar White 077 265-735 265-725 Bajra 0,030 180-270 195-275 PULSES Gram 00,700 0,680-0,790 0,555-0,750 Udid 0,425 0,675-0,790 0,660-0,770 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,100 0,800-1,000 Tuar 1,000 0,700-0,870 0,725-0,860 Maize 012 230-270 250-300 Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,580 0,425-0,590 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,305 0,725-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,780-1,790 1,800-1,810 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,700-03,750 Gram dal 04,950-05,050 04,950-05,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,700-03,800 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500