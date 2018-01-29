FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 29, 2018

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 29 
  Jan 29 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.   
        *              *
    FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
    * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
    * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.    
            
                                                                                
                          
     Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:     
                      Delivery        Auction price     Previous price
    FOOD GRAIN 
    Wheat Lokwan      00,130           320-355            322-360 
    Wheat Tukda       00,350           325-380            329-390 
    Jowar White          077           265-735            265-725 
    Bajra              0,030           180-270            195-275

    PULSES
    Gram               00,700        0,680-0,790        0,555-0,750
    Udid                0,425        0,675-0,790        0,660-0,770 
    Moong               0,100        0,800-1,100        0,800-1,000 
    Tuar                1,000        0,700-0,870        0,725-0,860 
    Maize                 012          230-270            250-300  
    Vaal Deshi            065        0,425-0,580        0,425-0,590   
    Choli               0,035        0,725-1,305        0,725-1,125 
  
    Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
                            Today's Price      Previous close 
    FOOD GRAINS
    Wheat Mill quality      1,780-1,790         1,800-1,810 
    Wheat (medium)          2,000-2,050         2,025-2,075
    Wheat (superior best)   2,125-2,175         2,125-2,175    
    Bajra                   1,360-1,370         1,360-1,370
    Jowar                   3,100-3,150         3,100-3,150    
    PULSES
    Gram                   03,800-03,850        03,700-03,750
    Gram dal               04,950-05,050       04,950-05,050
    Besan (65-kg bag)       3,750-3,800         3,750-3,800
    Tuar                   03,800-03,900       03,800-03,900
    Tuardal                06,400-06,500       06,400-06,500
    Moong                   5,350-5,450         5,350-5,450
    Moongdal                5,700-5,750         5,700-5,750
    Udid                   03,700-03,800       03,700-03,800
 
    RICE 
    IR-8                    2,200-2,250         2,200-2,250                     
                                Basmati  Best           9,300-9,400      
09,300-09,400
    Parimal                 2,400-2,450         2,400-2,450
    Punjab Parimal          2,800-2,850         2,800-2,850
    Basmati Medium          6,400-6,500         6,400-6,500
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
