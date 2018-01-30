Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 30, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 30 Jan 30 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,225 316-354 320-355 Wheat Tukda 00,275 321-368 325-380 Jowar White 088 240-725 265-735 Bajra 0,035 190-260 180-270 PULSES Gram 01,210 0,718-0,752 0,680-0,790 Udid 0,410 0,685-0,808 0,675-0,790 Moong 0,100 0,800-1,150 0,800-1,100 Tuar 1,200 0,750-0,850 0,700-0,870 Maize 017 220-280 230-270 Vaal Deshi 070 0,400-0,650 0,425-0,580 Choli 0,040 0,600-1,250 0,725-1,305 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,780-1,790 1,780-1,790 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,175 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,050-05,150 04,950-05,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,750-3,800 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,800-03,900 03,700-03,800 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500