Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- January 31, 2018

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- January 31 Jan 31 (Reuters) - Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices firmed up further due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,205 314-353 316-354 Wheat Tukda 00,250 319-365 321-368 Jowar White 100 225-720 240-725 Bajra 0,040 195-250 190-260 PULSES Gram 01,100 0,718-0,756 0,718-0,752 Udid 0,435 0,680-0,895 0,685-0,808 Moong 0,050 0,800-1,150 0,800-1,150 Tuar 0,450 0,650-0,897 0,750-0,850 Maize 019 225-285 220-280 Vaal Deshi 075 0,425-0,655 0,400-0,650 Choli 0,035 0,550-1,325 0,600-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,770-1,780 1,780-1,790 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,150 2,125-2,175 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 03,800-03,850 03,800-03,850 Gram dal 05,050-05,150 05,050-05,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Tuar 03,800-03,900 03,800-03,900 Tuardal 06,400-06,500 06,400-06,500 Moong 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450 Moongdal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Udid 03,850-03,950 03,800-03,900 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 09,300-09,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500